Masaba Gupta Flaunts Stylist Kaftan Celebrating 25 Years Of Lakme Fashion Week, Expresses Gratitude To Wendell Rodrick

The much-anticipated Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, celebrating 25 years of organizing India’s top fashion show, took place from March 26 to March 30.

The event featured many celebrities on the runway, including actresses Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others.

As people in the fashion industry reminisced about the contributions LFW has made in the past 25 years, fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude to fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who was the driving force behind her journey.

He empowered her to join the GenNext, which has stood as a beacon of emerging talent at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, and served as a stepping stone to her fame.