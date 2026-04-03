Men's Fashion Don'ts To Appear More Stylish And Attractive

When fashion and men come in the same frame, it rarely matches the expectation. Most men, especially in India, don’t consider what to wear or when to wear what. We have entered menswear’s wild style era, where guys began exploring new modes of self-expression at every turn, but not every man is considering it.

If you want to crack the ultimate everyday styling, first understand what absolutely not to do. Like: never wear a tie wider than three inches. Plaid flannels work in a lumberyard or a hardware store, but not in a formal office. Don’t go shirtless at a music festival. Basically, know how to be absolutely flamboyant.

Don’t for Men's Fashion

Wacky Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans and “muscle fit” shirts often feel uncomfortable and really out of style. Fit is the base of good style. Choose clothes that are not overly tight, as they can look unflattering and limit movement. Avoid jeans that resemble leggings or shirts with buttons under strain. These pieces make outfits look forced rather than well-fitted. Instead, go for straight cuts that follow the shape of your body without clinging.

Too Many Accessories Are Not Cool

The “Christmas Tree” effect happens when you wear a watch, several rings, bracelets, and a necklace all at once, creating a cluttered look. Keep it simple by choosing one or two standout pieces. A classic watch with a ring or a simple chain is usually enough for a clean appearance.

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Also, men, please match your accessories. Do not pair a silver watch with a gold belt buckle, or brown shoes with a black belt. Keep the tones consistent for a more balanced look.

Mixing Fabrics and Large Prints

Many men overlook how fabrics and prints work together. Combining heavy textures like corduroy with very light ones like silk can feel mismatched. Wearing two bold prints together can also look overwhelming. If you choose a bold print, let it stand out and keep the rest of the outfit neutral.

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Proportion of Size

Wearing baggy jeans with a loose shirt or T-shirt does not create a so-called ‘genz’ look. Balance matters in clothing. Pair relaxed items with more fitted pieces to maintain proper proportions.

Sports Shoes

Bright, performance running shoes rarely pair well with jeans or chinos. They also do not suit casual or formal settings like offices.

Instead, choose lifestyle shoes, such as white leather trainers, or go for Chelsea boots if you want comfort with a polished look.