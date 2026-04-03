Bhooth Bangla Cast Fees: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav And Paresh Rawal, Paychecks Of Stars Revealed
Bhoot Bangla is set to release on April 16. The fantasy horror comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film has created strong excitement among fans. Here is a look at the reported pay of the lead cast members.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla was earlier slated to release in theatres on April 10, but now it has been pushed a week ahead, to April 16. The fantasy horror comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film has created strong excitement among fans. Ahead of the release, here is a look at the reported pay of the lead cast members.
Cast fees of Bhoot Bangla
According to Asianet News, Akshay Kumar earned an impressive ₹50 crore for playing the lead role in this Priyadarshan horror comedy. Other than him, veteran actress Tabu reportedly received ₹2.5 crore.
Reports state that veteran actor Paresh Rawal was paid ₹2 crore for his role. As per media reports, popular comic actor Rajpal Yadav earned ₹1 crore for his performance.
As per reports, Wamiqa received ₹3 crore for her role in the fantasy horror comedy. Asianet News reports that noted Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta was paid ₹1 crore for his role in Bhooth Bangla.
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While there is no official confirmation from the actors or the movie makers about the mentioned remuneration, most reports mentioned it online.
Why did Bhoot Bangla get delayed?
Ektaa Kapoor, who is one of the producers of the movie, shared the announcement on her Instagram handle on Thursday. She shared that the movie's first show will be released in theatres on April 16 in the form of paid previews ahead of it's general release date on the following day.
"After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla: 16th April, with the first show starting at 9 PM," noted the statement from the Ektaa Kapoor.
This decision has been made to avoid the possible division of the theatrical viewers due to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, allowing both films the "space, focus, and attention they deserve." The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on April 10.
"Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve. The Bhooth Bangla team looks forward to welcoming you in cinemas on April 16th from 9 PM onwards," wrote Ektaa Kapoor in the post.
This is the second time that the makers have changed the release date of the film. Initially, it was slated to release in theatres on May 15.
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