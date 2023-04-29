Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Jets Off To New York To Attend Fashion Event

Alia Bhatt was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport. She flew to New York City to attend the biggest annual fashion event, Met Gala. She smiled at the photographers before jetting off. Recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has confirmed speculations that she will be collaborating with American-Nepali designer Prabal Gurung for the Met Ball this year.

At the Mumbai airport, Alia wore a white T-shirt teamed with blue baggy denim. She completed her look with a multi-coloured jacket, white sneakers and a white sling bag. She styled her hair in a braided ponytail and waved at the shutterbugs. Take a look at the video below.

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at Met Gala 2023. The actress and her team confirmed the news of her debut. She will wear an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. The designer recently took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate you at MET Gala." After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia becomes the third Bollywood actress to walk the red carpet of the prestigious annual fashion event. Apart from this, she will also be making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming OTT film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

More about Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 will be held on May 1 this year. The theme of this year's event is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. The fashion event is organised every year on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. While the red-carpet appearances of celebrities grab eyeballs, what happens behind closed doors hasn't been revealed yet. According to the reports, the event usually involves a tour of the museum, a formal dinner, and a Met after-party. The final guest list is kept under wraps until the last day. As of now, Priyanka Chopra and Paris Hilton have confirmed that they will be attending the event. On the contrary, Blake Lively, Donald Trump, Tim Gunn, Law Roach and Jonathan Majors will not be attending.