Met Gala 2023: After Alia Bhatt, Paris Hilton To Make Her Red Carpet Debut This Year?

Paris Hilton has been invited to attend the Met Gala 2023. After being in the industry for many years, Paris Hilton has finally received the invite from Vogue. It is being reported that the singer is available on the date of the Gala will be held this year and that she will be making her red-carpet debut in the 2023 edition.

According to a report by TMZ, it is confirmed that Hilton will be attending the prestigious Met Gala. The singer was friends with designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose is the theme of this year and his collection will be celebrated by the guests. Hilton's closeness to Lagerfeld is being cited as the reason why she finally received the invite to the fashion's biggest night.

Priyanka Chopra to attend the Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra has become a global name after being part of several Hollywood projects. The Citadel star is also confirmed to be attending the Met Gala this year. Recently, Chopra revealed to the media that she will be attending the Gala and will be adhering to the theme, but with a twist. She added that she loves dressing in accordance with the theme while adding one special element to her outfits.

This will be Priyanka Chopra's fourth appearance at the Met Gala. The actress previously attended the Met ball from 2017 to 2019. Fans of the actress wait in anticipation to see her and her look at the event.

Alia Bhatt to make debut at Met Gala 2023

Not just Paris Hilton, Alia Bhatt is also reported to make her Met Gala debut this year. The actress’ team confirmed that she walk the red carpet at the event in a Prabal Gurung outfit. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will also be making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming movie Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

About Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 will take place on May 1, 2023, and will honour the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of this year's Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' The Gala is organised every year on the first Monday of May by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met ball is essentially a fundraising event. What happens inside the closed doors of the event is kept under wraps. There is usually a tour of the museum, a formal dinner which is then followed by a Met after-party. The final guest list is kept a secret until the last day.