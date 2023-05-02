Met Gala 2023: Anna Wintour-Bill Nighy Make Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

The Metropolitan Museum of Arts is hosting its annual fundraising ball, in accordance with tradition on the first Monday of May.

Anna Wintour arrives with Bill Nighy

Anna Wintour, co-chair for the event, arrived hand-in-hand with actor Bill Nighy. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a while, precisely since 2021. The two have been photographed together on several occasions starting with their private romantic dinners together in Italy. Another milestone in their unofficial dating history was pictures of them at the screening of Nighy's film Living in New York. The couple seems to have taken the first step towards public confirmation and acceptance of being romantically involved. The two reportedly began seeing each other after Anna's split from long-term partner Shelby Bryan after 16 years. And now, the two seemingly confirmed their romantic relation after making a red carpet debut as a couple at Met.

While Nighy was dressed dapper in a conventional black suit, Anna Wintour chose a svelte silhouette in a lilac A-line satin evening gown carrying bejewelled embroidery up top, peaking through her knee-length coat featuring abstract floral motifs. The entire look gave the illusion of a peplum as Anna posed for the cameras. Take a look.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Eq4ouUeyrO — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023

Met Gala theme

The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year by centering their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme goes as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses will be attending the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their interpretations of the theme. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.