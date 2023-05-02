Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpse Of Her MET Gala 2023 Preparations, Says 'so We Begin'

Alia Bhatt will be making her red carpet debut at the MET Gala 2023. The actress will reportedly be wearing an outfit designed by Nepali- American designer Prabal Gurung. Ahead of the MET Ball, Alia has shared a behind-the-scenes picture of getting ready.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to update her fans with her MET Gala preparation. In the post, the Raazi actress shared a sneak peak into her dressing room with a picture of her mirror. Alia captioned the black and white photo, "And so we begin #METGala2023"

Alia Bhatt will walk the MET red carpet for the first time. Previously, Alia and Prabal had both posted Instagram stories expressing their excitments to work with each other on the biggest fashion event. Before leaving for New York City, where the gala is taking place, Alia also posted with her cat Edward, hinting that he could be her date to the red carpet. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will soon be seen in the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

About MET GALA 2023

MET Gala is a charity event that takes place every year on the first Monday of May. This year the fashion forward day falls on May 1. Organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art the gala is hosted in New York City. Though the guest list to the coveted event is kept under wraps till the D-day, it is being anticipated that along with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The theme of this year's MET Ball is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. The theme is kept to honour the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld. Guests attending the event today will be expected to have their outfits designed in accordance with the theme.