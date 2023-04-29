Met Gala 2023: Blake Lively To Skip The Fashion Event, Reveals Her Plans For The Day

Blake Lively recently attended a Tiffany & Co event in New York City. At the event, she spoke about attending this year's Met Gala. She revealed that she will not attend this year's high-fashion event.

Blake said that she will be watching the Met Gala instead of attending it. While interacting with the reporters on the event's blue carpet, Lively said, "You will not see me at the annual biggest night of fashion but I will be watching." The actress sported a brown leather belted midi dress featuring a plunging neckline. She completed her look with strappy brown heels and gold jewellery. She left her hair open in voluminous curls. When photographers complimented her for her 2022 outfit, she said, "Thank you. That's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

The news of Blake not attending the event spread like wildfire. Her fans are not happy with the news and expressed their disappointment via tweets. Take a look at the tweets below.

girls finding out blake lively won’t be attending the met gala this year pic.twitter.com/DNSg7wESGe — m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) April 28, 2023

I’m still super sad that we aren’t getting Blake Lively at the Met Gala this year, I feel like we can always count on her to pull something amazing out of the bag pic.twitter.com/1eymBT1guO — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) April 28, 2023

if blake lively is not attending the met gala this year what’s the point of having one ? cancel it idc — iya (@hotmessjunk) April 28, 2023

About Blake Lively's appearance at Met Gala 2022

The theme of Met Gala 2022 was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'. The dress code for the event was Gilded Glamour. Blake Lively walked on the red carpet wearing Atelier Versace. She initially wore a shimmery rose gold gown with an extravagant dramatic bow. The outfit was inspired by Manhattan's architecture and paid tribute to the Empire State Building.

The gigantic bow was then untied to reveal a blue trail. She also removed her rose-hued gloves to reveal a blue pair of gloves. Her look was completed with a seven-tier crown. While the dress' design was inspired by the constellation decor at Grand Central station, her crown symbolised the Statue of Liberty. Take a look at the outfit below.

Blake Lively’s dress is unveiled at the 2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ebpz2RWBwO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 2, 2022

About Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 will be held on May 1. The theme of this year's event is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. The fashion event is organised every year on the first Monday of May.