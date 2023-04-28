Met Gala 2023: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet Live In India

One of the most celebrated fashion events of the year, showcasing a plethora of stunning and extravagant outfits worn by A-list celebrities and fashion icons, Met Gala will take place on May 1. The Met Ball, officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, rolls out the red carpet traditionally on the first Monday in May. This year, there will be some firsts and many returning celebrities on the red carpet, parading in their best outfits.

Though the guest list for each year's Met Gala is kept a secret until the stars arrive on the red carpet, a tentative list of celebrities invited to attend this year has been doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will be attending the Met Gala 2023. Know when and where to catch fashion's biggest night here.

Met Gala 2023: Where to watch?

For those who are unable to attend the event in person, can watch the Met Gala online. The event will be live-streamed, allowing fans from all over the world to tune in and watch the red carpet arrivals, performances, and more. One can watch the Met Gala 2023 on Vouge's official website. The live stream is free to watch. It provides viewers with an up close look at the celebrity outfits and interviews with the attendees. Additionally, the official Met Gala Instagram handle posts photos and videos from the event.

When to Watch?

On May 1, 2023 Met Gala livestream will begin at 6:30 pm EST. In India, viewers can watch the live stream at 4:00 am IST on Tuesday May 2. Alia Bhatt is reported to be walking the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung outfit. Separately, Priyanka Chopra has also confirmed her presence at the Met this year.

What's the Theme?

The theme for this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It is dedicated to the legendary German fashion designer who was a frequent visitor to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. He passed away in 2019.

Who's the host?

The Met Gala’s official co-chairs this year are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour. The event is not only about fashion, but also about raising awareness and finance for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is a celebration of creativity, art, and culture, and viewers will be excited to see what the guests will wear to the red carpet.







