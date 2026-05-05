Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani’s Recipe For Style Is Gajra, Mango And Six Yards Of Grace

Isha Ambani is one of the regulars when it comes to the Met Gala. Time and again, she has served fashion at the event, but this time, she took a notch higher with a dash of Swadeshi touch. She walked the iconic steps in a look that brought together Indian craft and contemporary design.

Isha Ambani steps on the Met Gala carpet in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta saree

At the event, Isha Ambani wore a custom couture saree by Gaurav Gupta, created in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree was woven with threads of pure gold and featured hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy tones. The design presented the saree as an artistic form, with a sculptural drape.

She paired her saree with a blouse that showcased diamonds and metallic zardozi work, taken from her mother Nita Ambani's personal collection. What caught our attention was a historic sarpech piece positioned at the back of her blouse, which was once part of the Nizam's collection.

Sporting a dewy makeup, Isha completed her look with a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture, designed as a modern take on the traditional mogra gajra. The piece was handcrafted over 150 hours using paper, copper and brass.

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What stole the show was her mango-shaped sculpture. The accessory served as a nod to Indian heritage and added an artistic touch to her overall appearance. For the unversed, mango is also the national fruit of India.

Other than Isha, other Indian celebs who walked the iconic steps of the Met Gala were Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Ananya Birla.

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