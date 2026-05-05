MET Gala 2026 Live Updates: Anne Hathaway To Beyonce, Celebs Walk The Coveted Red Carpet On Fashion's Biggest Night
MET Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: The Metropolitan Museum of Art rolled out its coveted red carpet for fashion's biggest night held on May 4, local time. Celebrities from across the globe will walk the MET steps, flaunting their outfits which will follow the dress code, Fashion Is Art.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
MET Gala 2026 Live Updates: Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts the annual charity gala. The event, dubbed ‘fashion’s biggest night', sees celebrities from the world of cinema, sports and politics across the globe in attendance. The fundraising gala marks the inauguration of the spring exhibition.
This year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the MET Gala on May 4, local time. For Indian viewers, the event commenced at 3 am on May 5. The evening can be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Vogue.
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MET Gala 2026 Red Carpet LIVE: This year, the gala is expected to be a headturner for all fashion enthusiasts. Last year’s theme, “Tailored For You,” led to a lot of great suits; this year’s promises to produce some truly flamboyant attire as guests mount the famous carpeted steps in New York. As always, the dress code is inspired by the spring exhibit at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Costume Art” pairs some 200 art objects with 200 garments to highlight the connection between fashion and art through the centuries.
The dress code of the gala this year is Fashion is Art. Fans are waiting in anticipation to see how guests interpret that dress code. While the guest list of the coveted event is kept under wraps until the main day, a glitterati of guests, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, are expected to attend the fiesta.
First Look At Decorated Stairs Of Met Gala
A first glimpse of the atmosphere at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala, celebrating the opening of the “Costume Art” exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York.
Who is attending the MET Gala 2026 from India?
Designer Manish Malhotra confirmed that director Karan Johar will be making his debut at the MET Gala this year. Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the MET Gala 2026. The gala regular, Priyanka Chopra, is reported to give the event a miss.
Read More: Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala 2026 For Gold House Gala?
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What happens after the guests arrive at the MET Gala?
After the carpet, guests enter the museum, check in (and get stickers placed over their phone cameras!) and walk past an enormous flower arrangement in the museum’s lobby. After hitting the receiving line, everyone heads either to cocktails or to the exhibit. Then to dinner. By the main course, most tardy guests have managed to arrive, but not all. Some even wait ’til dessert.
Who can attend the MET Gala?
You must be rich, famous or powerful enough to be invited to the MET Gala. Individual tickets are $100,000, and a table of 10 starts at $350,000. There will be approximately 400 guests in all.
Also Read: What Happens Inside the Invite-only MET Gala?
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Brief history of the MET Gala
The Met Gala started in 1948 as a Manhattan society midnight supper — held at various places like the Waldorf Astoria and the Rainbow Room. It took many years before it turned into a global event and one of the starriest nights of the year.
Who is Hosting MET Gala 2026?
None other than Beyoncé, a familiar gala guest, is a co-chair, joined by Nicole Kidman, tennis champ Venus Williams and the one who runs it all, Vogue’s Anna Wintour. There’s also a “host committee” chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, and featuring names from Sabrina Carpenter and Teyana Taylor to Lena Dunham and Misty Copeland.
What is the MET Gala?
It’s a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met — and it’s a huge one. Last year the evening brought in a record sum of more than $31 million.
MET Gala 2026: Where is the event held?
The Met Gala is held annually at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet entrance and celebrity arrivals take place on the museum's famous steps. The fundraising dinner party occurs inside the Costume Institute on Fifth Avenue and 82nd Street.
Also Read: Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Followed By MET Gala 2026, May Beckons Big Week For Fashion
MET Gala 2026 Time: When does The Coveted Event Start?
The red carpet arrivals at the MET Gala will commence at 6 PM ET. For those in India, the gala event will begin at 3:30 am IST and can be streamed live on Vogue's YouTube Channel.
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