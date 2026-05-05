MET Gala 2026 Live Updates: Anne Hathaway To Beyonce, Celebs Walk The Coveted Red Carpet On Fashion's Biggest Night

MET Gala 2026 Live Updates | Image: Republic

MET Gala 2026 Live Updates: Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts the annual charity gala. The event, dubbed ‘fashion’s biggest night', sees celebrities from the world of cinema, sports and politics across the globe in attendance. The fundraising gala marks the inauguration of the spring exhibition.



This year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the MET Gala on May 4, local time. For Indian viewers, the event commenced at 3 am on May 5. The evening can be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Vogue.