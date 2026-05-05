Met Gala 2026: Sabrina Carpenter To Heidi Klum, Celebs Who Took 'Fashion Is Art' A Little Too Seriously

The Met Gala 2026 is renowned for showcasing the quirky side of celebrities. Each year, they strive to embrace the theme as creatively as possible, but some often go a bit overboard and end up being labelled as 'odd.' This year's theme was "Fashion Is Art." While many attendees looked elegant, some appeared to take the concept too far.

Sabrina Carpenter

The singer must be thinking of what to wear for the gala, but when she couldn't come up with an outfit, she decided to wrap herself in a film reel. While the film itself is a work of art, transforming it into a dress is one thing, but wearing the actual film reel from the classic 1954 movie "Sabrina" is quite another. Yes, she donned the celluloid roll from Billy Wilder's film "Sabrina," which starred Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, and William Holden. With her unique dress, she aimed to pay tribute to the film, but unfortunately, she ended up becoming a mockery.

Eileen Gu

Olympic freestyle skier and model Eileen Gu opted for the most unique yet quirky dress for her Met Gala appearance. The dress is adorned with 15,000 glass bubbles. This remarkable creation took 2,550 hours to design. If this was not enough, the designer Iris van Herpen added the machine blowing actual bubbles.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum transformed into a living statue to honour the dress code, "Fashion Is Art." She wore a marble statue costume, featuring draped robes that hugged her figure and facial prosthetics that resembled a stone veil. Adorning her head was a floral wreath, and she completed the look with flat sandals, showcasing her entire body covered in chalky grey paint. This remarkable outfit deserves a place in a museum.

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Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe's gown, inspired by nature and technology, features a design that beautifully blends these two elements. However, the dress appears chaotic with its combination of green moss, tangled wires, and 3D butterflies. While it may fit the dress code, she has taken it to an extreme, transforming herself into a garden.