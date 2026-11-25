Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, taking home the title after competing against contestants from 116 countries. Venezuela’s Clara Goetz and the Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez were among the finalists, while India’s hopes ended after 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo failed to make it to the Top 12. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe announced the winner along with a caption that read, “The universe welcomes its new queen, Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico!”



Mejo, a law student from Keralam, could not qualify for the next round ahead of the Evening Gown competition, bringing her journey at the international pageant to an end.

However, her participation was special for Keralam as she became the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title. Originally from Mavelikkara, Mejo grew up in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph’s School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while also working as a model.

The grand finale took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the international beauty pageant marked its 75th year. Mexico’s reigning Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch, crowned her successor.

With her win, Barreto has become the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to win the Miss Universe title. She joins the list of former winners from the country, including Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).

Interestingly, Barreto’s win also brings back memories of 2001, when Denise Quinones won the title on home soil as the pageant was held in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

India, meanwhile, has won the Miss Universe crown three times. Sushmita Sen brought the title home in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021. (ANI)