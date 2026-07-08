Monsoon Hack: Here's How To Get Rid Of Musty Smell From Clothes In The Rainy Season

The arrival of the monsoon brings with it certain challenges that might create hurdles in daily routine. One of the common complaints as rains lash is laundry taking longer than usual to dry. Since cloudy days take over the sunny weather, despite several washes and the use of detergent, clothes still carry a damp and musty smell. If ignored, moisture can also encourage the growth of mould and mildew, which may damage fabrics over time. However, some simple hacks can help get rid of the unpleasant smell from the laundry.

Let clothes dry, how much ever time it takes

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One of the most effective ways to prevent musty odours is to ensure clothes dry completely before folding or storing them. Even slightly damp garments can develop an unpleasant smell when kept inside cupboards. If outdoor drying is not possible, use a fan, an indoor drying rack or a well-ventilated room to speed up the drying process.

Use vinegar

Adding a cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle is another easy hack. Vinegar helps neutralise odours and removes detergent residue that can trap moisture. The pungent vinegar smell disappears once the clothes are dry.

Add baking soda

Baking soda is another household ingredient that works wonders. Mixing a small amount with your regular detergent can help eliminate stubborn odours while leaving fabrics feeling fresher.

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Don't let clothes inside the washing machine for too long

Avoid leaving wet clothes in the washing machine for long after the wash cycle ends. Damp garments kept in the drum for several hours can quickly develop a stale smell, making it necessary to wash them again.

Correct storage

Proper storage is equally important during the monsoon. Keep wardrobes dry by placing silica gel packets, moisture absorbers or neem leaves inside shelves. These help reduce humidity and prevent the growth of mould. Opening wardrobe doors for a few minutes every day also improves air circulation.

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Aid circulation



Representative Image | Freepik

Finally, avoid overcrowding your wardrobe. Leaving a little space between garments allows air to circulate, reducing moisture build-up and keeping clothes fresh for longer.