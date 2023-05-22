Mouni Roy Says 'Bonjour Cannes' In Yellow Gown As Actress Gears Up For Red Carpet Debut

Mouni Roy is all set to make her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Recently, the actress shared photos from French Riviera in her new look from the sunny, seaside city. The Brahmastra actress will be representing an eyewear brand at the prestigious film festival.

In the photos, Mouni sported a sunshine yellow one-shoulder gown. Her backless gown had a bow detailing at the back and featured a long train. She completed her look with a cool pair of sunglasses. She accecorised her look with multi-coloured stone necklace. The actress opted for a sleek hairdo with a side parting. For her makeup, she went for contoured cheeks and pink lips. Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Bonjour Cannes." Take a look at the post below.

Mouni Roy on her Cannes debut

Mouni Roy expressed her excitement on her Cannes debut. She said that being a part of the prestigious film festival is her greatest honour. "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform," the Gold actress said.

Other Indians at Cannes 2023

Several Indian celebrities from all walks of life graced the Cannes red carpet. Bollywood actors Vijay Varma, Anurag Kashyap, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Several celebrities including Manushi Chillar, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Shannon K, Guneet Monga, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta along with influencers Ruhee Dosani, Masoom Minawala, Niharika M and Dolly Singh attended the event. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari are expected to attend. While this will mark Anushka's debut, Aditi will be walking the red carpet for the second time.