Mouni Roy Set To Make Debut At Cannes 2023, Says 'I Am Exhilarated'

Indian showbiz is making its mark at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, with several celebrities from India gracing the prestigious gala. Joining this esteemed list is popular actress Mouni Roy, who is set to make her debut at Cannes this year. This has created a buzz among her fans.

Expressing her excitement about the upcoming event, Mouni shared, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform”.

Mouni follows in the footsteps of other Indian stars who recently made their debut at Cannes, including Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, and Sapna Choudhary. Sara and Mrunal garnered praise for adding a touch of desi culture into the French town.

Sara Ali Khan on significance of Indian culture

During her speech at the gala, Sara Ali Khan highlighted the significance of Indian culture, cinema, and art. She expressed her pride in celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera, and expressed her hope that similar initiatives would continue to take place globally. Sara’s red carpet appearance at Cannes was adorned with a stunning lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, paying a perfect tribute to Indian culture.

The Cannes Film Festival provides a global platform for artists and filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity. India’s representation at the festival reflects the growing influence of Indian cinema on the international stage and emphasises the country’s rich cultural heritage. As Mouni Roy prepares to make her debut at Cannes, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate her unique style and contribution to the festival. With each Indian celebrity leaving a mark at this renowned event, India’s presence continues to grow and captivate audiences worldwide. The 76th Cannes Film Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating cinema and creativity from around the world.