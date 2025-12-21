Muffler Styling Ideas For Men: The Parisian Knot To The Once Around

Cold waves have arrived across India, and the chilly season brings a fresh wave of fashion. Winter menswear may seem limited, but experimenting with new styles never goes out of red carpet. If you want a polished look that also keeps you warm, a stylish muffler is a must-have. Suitable for both formal and casual outfits, these muffler styles ensure you stay comfortable without sacrificing style.

Muffler styling for men in winter

Classic Styling Techniques

Want the easiest and most stylish way to wear a muffler? Simply drape it over your shoulder and on your head. This style works best with overcoats, sweaters, and suits. It adds an extra touch of elegance to already polished outfits. Choose this option when you feel lazy or unsure, as it is effortless and safe.

This style gets its name because it looks like a knot, but it is not one. To create it, drape the muffler unevenly over your shoulders. Take the longer end, make a loop around itself, and pull the loose end through it. Next, pass the shorter end through the same loop and gently pull both ends to adjust the muffler around your neck. This style gives your muffler a sharp and effective look.

This style works best on windy, cold days. Reverse does not mean turning backwards. Wrap the muffler once around your neck so the ends fall at the back instead of the front. As the wind moves, the ends will sway with it and create a striking visual effect. This look photographs beautifully, so keep your pose ready when someone asks for a picture, or simply ask someone to click you.

This look balances purpose and style perfectly and gives your appearance a refined, intellectual edge.