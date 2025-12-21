Ram Charan Shoots Peddi In Delhi In Debilitating AQI, Photos Go Viral

Telugu superstar Ram Charan-starrer upcoming film Peddi is being shot in New Delhi. Photos of the actor from the National Capital have now gone viral on social media. However, fans of the actor have raised concerns over him shooting in Delhi, where the AQI has risen to a ‘severe’ level.

The National Capital continues to be gripped by a thick blanket of toxic smog day after day. In some places, the AQI levels soared to 438. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Amid this, photos of Ram Charan shooting near Rashtrapati Bhavan have surfaced online. In the leaked photos, the actor could be seen in an intense and raw look with a jute bag in his hand. He is also seen bracing the harsh winters in a simple outfit. The leaked photos have sparked social media users' curiosity about the film.



Before Peddi, the shoot for Cocktail 2 was already delayed due to rising AQI. The Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2 was postponed after a thick, toxic haze engulfed the city. This was back on November 12. The shooting, however, was later completed, but the cast complained about the health problems due to the weather.



All you need to know about Peddi

Telugu superstar Ram Charan-starrer upcoming film Peddi has been creating a buzz since its announcement. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor also stars in the movie and is expected to play Ram's onscreen love interest. Earlier in September, the makers shared a powerful new poster of Ram Charan, coinciding with celebrations of his eighteen years in the industry. In a rugged, almost rebellious avatar, the actor was seen standing on a railway track, a backpack slung over his shoulder, lighting a beedi. The massive text "Peddi" formed the backdrop, while the top of the poster carried a celebratory note: "18 Years of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan -- The Journey Has Just Begun." Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.