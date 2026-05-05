Mumbai Meets Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra's Textural Drama At Fashion's Biggest Night, Honours Artisans

Manish Malhotra returned to the Met Gala for the second time, and this time, he also brought a piece of Mumbai to the event. He also paid tribute to the artisans who helped him create his ensemble for the night. The designer donned a Mumbai-inspired couture, consisting of a black bandhgala layered with a cape. What stood out was his cape, which took around 960 hours and 50 artisans to complete.

Let's break down Manish Malhotra's Met Gala 2026 look

This year, the designer thought of paying tribute to the craftsmen of India and created a striking ensemble. Not just this, he also carried the names of each artisan who helped him create a cape. Apart from that, the cape also represented his favourite city, Mumbai, the City of Dreams.

(A file photo of Manish Malhotra | Image: Instagram)

Taking to his Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos offering a closer glimpse of her attire. He revealed the architectural cape features dori, zardozi, chikankari and kasab embroidery. The names and signatures are woven on the cape, while the three-dimensional sculptures celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece.

(A file photo of Manish Malhotra | Image: Instagram)

In short, his cape tells the story of a boy whose dedication and passion helped him achieve greatness. Throughout this journey, he was not alone; it was with the support of his artisans that he reached the top.

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"For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family. There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration," his caption reads.

(A file photo of Manish Malhotra | Image: Instagram)

"Dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery come together as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as references to Mumbai's cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece. This look is both a celebration and a reminder - of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage," he added.

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