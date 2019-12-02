Neon Nail Paint Shades That Will Make Your Day A Bit "brighter"

Neon nail polish is a popular trend these days. These bright colours look good when the weather is bright and sunny. There are many unique colours which will definitely enhance your look this party season. But before applying any neon shade, do keep in mind the following tip - to get the shade right, you should always apply a white shade under the neon colour. Here are all the shades of neon nail polish which are must-haves:

Orange:

The orange neon nail polish is the brightest colour of all the neon shades. The core colour orange will surely go with any of your black or any other neon apparels. This colour is probably the staple colour of everybody’s collection, because, as they say, Orange is the new Black.

Green Neon / Highlighter:

This is another shade which will never go out of fashion and is very bright, very chic and perfect for any skin tone. This colour can be worn with many outfits but can look unnatural if not paired with the right outfit. It can also be a good gift for when someone is feeling low, as bright colours like these are great mood-lifters.

Dark or Navy Blue:

Dark or navy blue colour goes with every skin tone. The deep blue shade is very effective and shines brighter in the sunlight. It is a good shade to pull off during the day. It can go well with White or light coloured outfits.

Pink:

The Pink neon shade is the colour which can be worn on any clothing. Be it Indian formals or western outfits, it works well for both. This colour will never disappoint you. It is perfect for parties in the evenings, as it can bring back the energy you have lost through the day.