Navaratri 2025: Know The Meaning Behind Nine Colours Of Navratri

Navratri is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated by Hindus. Devotees during this period worship Goddess Durga, the divine feminine power (Shakti). This year, Navratri will be observed from September 22 and conclude on October 2. These nine days of festivities are marked by great joy, happiness and fasting.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Importance of the nine colours of Navratri

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Colours play a vital role during Navratri and are meant to appease the Goddess. Devotees on these days wear the colours that are associated with each Goddess and perform different puja rituals to seek her blessings.

Here are 9 colours for the nine days of Navratri

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Navratri Day 1- Orange

On the first day of Navratri, worship Goddess Navaurga while wearing orange. This colour emphasises the positive energy that keeps the festive mood cheerful.

Navratri Day 2- White

White colour is often associated with purity and innocence. On the second day of Navratri, wear white colour and worship Goddess Brahmacharini, and experience the feeling of inner peace and security.

Navratri Day 3-Red

The colour red symbolises passion and love. It is also the colour of sindoor that is offered to the Goddess. Red colour fills the person with vigour and vitality.

Navaratri Day 4- Royal Blue

You can wear vivid shades of blue, like royal blue, baby blue or sky blue on the fourth day of Navratri. This colour represents richness and tranquillity.

Navratri Day 5- Yellow

Wear yellow on the fifth day of Navratri and worship Skanda Mata. This allows you to celebrate Navratri with an unmatched sense of enthusiasm and happiness.

Navratri Day 6- Green

Green colour is associated with nature and conjures up feelings of growth, fertility and harmony. On the sixth day of Navratri, wear green clothes, which will stand out as a fresh start in life.

Navratri Day 8-Purple

The colour purple is linked to grandeur and richness. Devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri on the eighth day of Navratri and wear purple clothes on this day to seek the Goddess's blessings.

Navratri Day 9-Pecock