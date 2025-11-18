Odisha: Over 100 Traditional Craftsmen Turn Bamboo Weaving into a Source of Livelihood in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Over one hundred families in the Baderaikali village of Khunta block, Mayurbhanj Odisha, have used the traditional art of bamboo weaving as a source of livelihood by producing and selling a variety of bamboo products.

People in Mayurbhanj have been making products solely through the art of traditional bamboo weaving for generations. The community has gained expertise in the intricate craftsmanship of making baskets, bowls, and other bamboo products.

Viplabh Kesari Jana, a local, shared that the families have been engaged in bamboo weaving for at least 3 to 4 generations; however, they don't earn well because of the middlemen and contractors. He urged the government to extend support to the skilled craftsmen.

"Over one hundred families do the bamboo weaving work here...This is their main job... They have been doing this job for at least 3 to 4 generations and don't know anything else except this craft...They sell their products in the local markets... Sometimes, they make products for a contractor...But, in those cases, they earn little to no money while the contractor earns handsomely..." he said

"If they get the support of the government or get help through an NGO, it will really benefit them...They are very talented and skilled...Their products are very good... I request the government to kindly help these people," he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha is gearing up for the upcoming "Odisha Parab." The Department of Tourism, in association with FICCI, announced the three-day cultural fest by hosting a press conference at the Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

The three-day cultural and tourism extravaganza will celebrate the State's vibrant heritage, art, cuisine, and tourism offerings.

Odisha Parab 2025 will be held from 15th to 17th November 2025 at The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru, supported by the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, ORMAS, Mission Shakti, and Adisha.

The event will bring together a vibrant showcase of Odisha's cultural and tourism landscape, from its exquisite crafts and handlooms to its traditional cuisines and world-class destinations, while strengthening the cultural and tourism linkages between Odisha and Karnataka.