English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

New York Fashion Week Day 1: Prabal Gurung Showcases Sculptural Silhouettes On The Runway

The Nepalese fashion designer said that the collection represents grief, inspired by a loss back in his home country and making it was cathartic for him.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
New York Fashion Week Day 1
New York Fashion Week Day 1 | Image:@jacquemusx on X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New York Fashion Week started on 9th February and it will go on till 14th of this morning. The fashion extravaganza will see brands like Helmut Lang, Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu and Altuzarra showcasing their exquisite designs on the runway. On the first day, one of the collections that stood out was that of Prabal Gurung.

Prabal Guriung’s innovative collection

The Nepalese fashion designer said that the collection represents grief, inspired by a loss back in his home country. The process of bringing this collection was close to his heart as it was healing and cathartic for him. The cosy fabric of the collection was in stark contrast to the sculptural silhouettes.

He also had numerous of those signature feminine silhouettes which have given him his distinction as a fashion designer. The big, sherpa-style coats and big trousers on some models were also balanced out by flowy gowns and beautiful jewellery. The coloures red, black and white dominated the runway.

Who is Prabal Gurung and what is his India connection?

According to the official website of NYFW, “After beginning his design career in New Delhi, he moved to New York to finish his studies at Parsons the New School for Design. Upon graduating, Gurung spent two years with Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams. Soon after, he was appointed design director at the iconic Bill Blass, a post he held for five years until launching his own collection, Prabal Gurung.”

Advertisement

Further, it states, “A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American fashion with designs worn by leading ladies including First Lady Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Cambridge, to name a few.” Prabal has also dressed Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, both of whom wore his outfits to the MET Gala. His other muses in the Hindi film industry include Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement