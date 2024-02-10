Advertisement

New York Fashion Week started on 9th February and it will go on till 14th of this morning. The fashion extravaganza will see brands like Helmut Lang, Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu and Altuzarra showcasing their exquisite designs on the runway. On the first day, one of the collections that stood out was that of Prabal Gurung.

Prabal Guriung’s innovative collection

The Nepalese fashion designer said that the collection represents grief, inspired by a loss back in his home country. The process of bringing this collection was close to his heart as it was healing and cathartic for him. The cosy fabric of the collection was in stark contrast to the sculptural silhouettes.

He also had numerous of those signature feminine silhouettes which have given him his distinction as a fashion designer. The big, sherpa-style coats and big trousers on some models were also balanced out by flowy gowns and beautiful jewellery. The coloures red, black and white dominated the runway.

Who is Prabal Gurung and what is his India connection?

According to the official website of NYFW, “After beginning his design career in New Delhi, he moved to New York to finish his studies at Parsons the New School for Design. Upon graduating, Gurung spent two years with Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams. Soon after, he was appointed design director at the iconic Bill Blass, a post he held for five years until launching his own collection, Prabal Gurung.”

Advertisement

Further, it states, “A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American fashion with designs worn by leading ladies including First Lady Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Cambridge, to name a few.” Prabal has also dressed Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, both of whom wore his outfits to the MET Gala. His other muses in the Hindi film industry include Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor.