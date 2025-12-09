Not Manish Malhotra Or Anamika Khanna, South African Singer Tyla Wore Hand-Stitched Outfit By Her ‘Twin’ Nancy Tyagi On Her First India Visit | Image: X

Grammy-winning singer Tyla, known for hit tracks like Chanel, Water and Shake Ah, performed in Mumbai on December 7. Every ounce of her performance was magical, and it went viral on the internet. While many moments like wearing a bindi and sporting “Mumbai” written on her long hair were the most talked about, her collab with an indian designer has become the highlight of her India visit.

Instead of big designers like Manish Malhotra or Anamika Khanna, Tyla chose a custom outfit created by 23-year-old fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, who hand-stitched the entire look. The stunning saree-inspired ensemble she wore now became the centre of all conversations.

On December 8, Tyla posted several pictures and videos of her saree-inspired look on Instagram, praising Nancy and her design. “SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___ Went to India for the first time twin stayed up all night designing and hand making this Saree inspired look 4 me…She is insane ilyyyy Why this song banginggggg,” she wrote in the caption.

Nancy Tyagi styled Tyla in a stunning mint-green, sheer ensemble that blended traditional Indian details with a modern touch. The saree-inspired outfit came with a pre-draped pallu, a low-rise waist and a figure-hugging skirt, complete with intricate pleats, a dramatic floor-length train and a thigh-high slit.

Advertisement

Tyla completed the look with a fitted, bralette-style blouse featuring a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. The outfit sparkled with sequins and fine embroidery.

With bejewelled nails and elaborate jewellery, including a choker necklace, dangling earrings and a dainty haath phool, she finished the ensemble with a gemstone-studded bindi.

Advertisement

Her hairs were braided, and her glam featured winged eyeliner, feathered brows, shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lips and a radiant highlighter. Together, these details created a polished and sophisticated look for her first visit to India.