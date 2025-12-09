Smriti Mandhana Threatens to Expose Palaash Muchhal Amid Cheating Allegations?

After days of speculation and high-intensity drama on social media, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal officially announced that their wedding has been called off. This came after her couple postponed their nuptials, scheduled to take place on November 23 in Sangli. While the couple did not specify the reason for them parting ways, netizens speculated that the composer's infidelity is the reason behind the same.

Amid the cheating allegations and a cancelled wedding, social media users have shown a heightened interest in Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's Instagram activity. Now, a new post by the Indian cricketing champ has raised eyebrows.

On December 8, Smriti Mandhana took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself as a part of the campaign for a mobile phone brand. The video, which has 1.1 million likes and 7029 comments, was shared by her with the caption, “For me, calm isn’t silence - it’s control.” While Smriti herself did not mention Palaash or anything related to her personal life, the comment section was filled with speculations about the caption on the post being related to Palaash Muchhal. Fans of Smriti even urged her to show the proofs of Muchhal's infidelity to the world.

Smriti's fans showed their support for her in the comment section. A comment read, “he finished Palash Muchhal's game her way”. Another user wrote, “More Power to you, Our Queen". Another fan of the cricketer wrote, “Even tho it's an ad, we know what you mean, you're the strongest.”



Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal end speculation around wedding cancellation

In her official statement, Smriti Mandhana wrote, “Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person, and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.” The statement further reads, “I would like to close the matter here, and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”



“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you all for your support. It's time to move forward,” she concluded.