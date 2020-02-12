NY Fashion Week: ScarJo’s Oscar Look Shines On; Vera Wang Breaks Down Evening Wear

Surely, Scarlet Johansson didn’t bag the Oscar trophy this year, but her look designed by Oscar de la Renta was definitely a winner on the Red Carpet. The designers’ runway show on Monday night at the New York Fashion Week displayed similar looks with shimmery gowns, exposed bodice, metallic fringes and more. In black and gold, the dresses were long and short featuring dramatic slits.

The Oscar De la Renta collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

In the casual range, silk blouses featured with wool pants in bright colours. Floral was a frequent theme showing up everywhere from blazers to sweaters and of course the gowns.

Supermodel Bella Hadid opened the show in a welcoming, bright blue wool cashmere coat, accompanied by a turtleneck in burgundy, silk blouse and wool pants. Hadid also closed the show in a flamboyantly feathered, hooded cape in a fuchsia-like hue, with a matching minidress underneath.

The Oscar De la Renta collection is modeled by Bella Hadid during Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Away from the shimmer, designer Vera Wang in her Tuesday show dabbled in ‘breaking down’ evening-wear by deconstructing traditional clothes at the historic James B. Duke House on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

There were camisoles in neon yellow, lavender, bright reds and flouncy tulle dresses in gray strutted down the runway. But it wasn’t all light and airy, leather harnesses with thick straps, and faux fur collars also featured in the collection.

The Vera Wang collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The designer noted that she hadn’t done a collection of primarily evening clothes in over 10 years. “This is a very big step for me,” she said in an interview backstage. “This was really about me finding a new vocabulary, a new attitude, not only for massive events, but also for women, their everyday lives, how they live and how they move,” she added.

