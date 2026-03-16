Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Disappoints In A Not-So-Impressive Custom Dior, Fans Call Gown 'Horrible'

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra may have earned the Best Dressed at the 98th Academy Awards by the celebs, but her fans are clearly unimpressed with her strapless white wedding-like gown. The actress walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas, who looked sharp in a tuxedo. The actress is one of the presenters at the award ceremony.

A close glimpse at Priyanka Chopra's custom Dior

The actress arrived at the star-studded red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Nick. For the prestigious night, the actress opted for a strapless white gown from Dior. The fitted bodice accentuated her silhouette, while the gown flowed gracefully with a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing along the skirt.

She accessorised her gown with a Bvlgari statement diamond necklace and matching studs. She kept her hair sleek and straight, while her makeup remained dewy and subtle.

The actress also shared a clip offering a glimpse of her preparations and last-minute changes in her dress. In one clip, the gown could be seen up close, complete with a personalised tag, while her stylist made last-minute adjustments as the glam team finished her hair and makeup.

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Nick, on the other hand, looked handsome in a classic black velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and bow tie, giving a timeless red-carpet aesthetic.

Netizens unhappy with Priyanka Chopra's Oscars appearance

Soon after her images went viral on the internet, the netizens flooded the comment section sharing their opinion about Priyanka's dress. A user wrote, "Horrible dress." Another wrote, "She really should change her stylist now." A third user wrote, "Disappointed".

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