Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Zoe Saldana, Unleash Glamour And Elegance

Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards in 2026 showcased a dazzling red carpet, where the stars presented their best looks to stand out. Actresses such as Priyanka Chopra, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, and Anne Hathaway added glamour and style, along with a touch of bling, to the prestigious event.

Priyanka Chopra

The Bluff actress brought her A-game to the red carpet in a strapless white wedding-like dress from the shelves of Dior. The gown featured an interesting detail at the slit. She wore a nude makeup look and accessorised her ensemble with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

Anne Hathaway

The actress pulled out a gloves game for the Oscars, pairing it with a fish-tail gown covered in a Chinoiserie pattern. She added a matching belt to her gown and accessorised the ensemble with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Mia Goth

The British actress looked ravishing in a tumbling lemon-yellow Dior. She skipped the accessories and kept her look simple with dewy makeup.

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Zoe Saldana

She walked on the carpet in a black lace bodice dress by Saint Laurent. She sported dewy makeup and accessorised her look with a statement necklace.

Teyana Taylor

The actress walked on the carpet in the Chanel gown, a dress that is less statuesque and more show-stopping. She accessorised with a diamond necklace.

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Demi Moore

Maleficent! The actress channelled her inner devil bird to the Oscars red carpet. She wore a full-on feathered Gucci gown featuring a trail. She sported a nude makeup look to balance. She accessorised the ensemble with black danglers.

Odessa A'zion

The actress walked the red carpet in an embellished Valentino ensemble, featuring 55 carats of diamonds.

Chase Infiniti

The actress walked in a pastel Louis Vuitton gown, featuring layers of Parma violet frills. She sported matching pastel eyeshadow and accessorised her look with a choker. This is her first Academy Award ceremony.

Rose Byrne

The veteran actress added glam to the red carpet in a chic custom black Dio gown, featuring embroidered and beaded flowers.

Jayme Lawson