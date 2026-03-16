Updated 16 March 2026 at 05:56 IST
Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Zoe Saldana, Unleash Glamour And Elegance
Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Hollywood was at its finest when the stars dazzled on the carpet, turning the ceremony into one of the most stunning fashion nights.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards in 2026 showcased a dazzling red carpet, where the stars presented their best looks to stand out. Actresses such as Priyanka Chopra, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, and Anne Hathaway added glamour and style, along with a touch of bling, to the prestigious event.
Priyanka Chopra
The Bluff actress brought her A-game to the red carpet in a strapless white wedding-like dress from the shelves of Dior. The gown featured an interesting detail at the slit. She wore a nude makeup look and accessorised her ensemble with a statement necklace and matching earrings.
Anne Hathaway
The actress pulled out a gloves game for the Oscars, pairing it with a fish-tail gown covered in a Chinoiserie pattern. She added a matching belt to her gown and accessorised the ensemble with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.
Mia Goth
The British actress looked ravishing in a tumbling lemon-yellow Dior. She skipped the accessories and kept her look simple with dewy makeup.
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Zoe Saldana
She walked on the carpet in a black lace bodice dress by Saint Laurent. She sported dewy makeup and accessorised her look with a statement necklace.
Teyana Taylor
The actress walked on the carpet in the Chanel gown, a dress that is less statuesque and more show-stopping. She accessorised with a diamond necklace.
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Demi Moore
Maleficent! The actress channelled her inner devil bird to the Oscars red carpet. She wore a full-on feathered Gucci gown featuring a trail. She sported a nude makeup look to balance. She accessorised the ensemble with black danglers.
Odessa A'zion
The actress walked the red carpet in an embellished Valentino ensemble, featuring 55 carats of diamonds.
Chase Infiniti
The actress walked in a pastel Louis Vuitton gown, featuring layers of Parma violet frills. She sported matching pastel eyeshadow and accessorised her look with a choker. This is her first Academy Award ceremony.
Rose Byrne
The veteran actress added glam to the red carpet in a chic custom black Dio gown, featuring embroidered and beaded flowers.
Jayme Lawson
Sinners' star walked the red carpet in an electric blue dress by Loewe, adding colour to the carpet.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 05:56 IST