Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Icons Only! Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour Present The Awards For Best Costume, Best Hair And Makeup

The coveted Oscar will be handed out in 24 categories | Image: Republic

Oscars 2026: Entertainment industry's biggest awards night is all set to witness the who's who of Hollywood and international cinema icons come together under the roof of the iconic The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California as The Academy hands out its coveted golden statuettes in 24 competitive categories. Conan O’Brien is returning as host for the second year in a row and while the event unfolds in the midst of the crisis in the Middle East, entertainment is guaranteed.

Conan O’Brien will host Oscars for the second time in a row | Image: X

Two of the five best song nominees will be performed live on stage. Guests and award contenders will see I Lied To You from Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Golden from KPop Demon Hunters. The show will also include appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale. There have been reports that Barbra Streisand will perform at the ceremony to honour her former The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, who died last year aged 89. In India, the Oscars ceremony will stream live on JioHotstar from 4.30 am onwards.