Updated 16 March 2026 at 05:25 IST
Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Icons Only! Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour Present The Awards For Best Costume, Best Hair And Makeup
Oscars: Sinners with 16 nominations and One Battle After Another with 13 are expected to sweep the Oscars night with maximum wins. This year also marks the introduction of the Best Casting category at the Academy Awards. Nominees Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Emma Watson, Sean Penn and more marked their starry presence at the glitzy ceremony.
- Entertainment News
- 5 min read
Oscars 2026: Entertainment industry's biggest awards night is all set to witness the who's who of Hollywood and international cinema icons come together under the roof of the iconic The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California as The Academy hands out its coveted golden statuettes in 24 competitive categories. Conan O’Brien is returning as host for the second year in a row and while the event unfolds in the midst of the crisis in the Middle East, entertainment is guaranteed.
Two of the five best song nominees will be performed live on stage. Guests and award contenders will see I Lied To You from Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Golden from KPop Demon Hunters. The show will also include appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale. There have been reports that Barbra Streisand will perform at the ceremony to honour her former The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, who died last year aged 89. In India, the Oscars ceremony will stream live on JioHotstar from 4.30 am onwards.
Live Blog
Oscar 2026 nominees and frontrunners: Michael B Jordan's vampire thriller Sinners goes into the 98th Academy Awards with 16 nominations, an all-time record for a movie. Paul Thomas Anderson’s political drama One Battle After Another is second in this year's tally with 13 nominations. Both movies are expected to lead the Oscars race, with Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Bugonia, Sentimental Value and Song Sung Blue also expected to bag some top awards too. Jessie Buckley is tipped to win the Best Actress for Hamnet, but the Best Actor category will be a close call between Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) and Michael B Jordan (Sinners). The Best Director and Best Film categories are also expected to be very competitive. The newly created Best Casting Oscar will be closely watched.
While India may not be in this year's Oscars race, Priyanka Chopra is one of the presenters at the ceremony. Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow and more are also in the Oscars presenters list.
16 March 2026 at 05:25 IST
Frankenstein Wins Second Oscar For the Night for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Oscar award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling category was bagged by Frankenstein, making it the second win for the movie.
16 March 2026 at 05:23 IST
Oscars 2026: Frankenstein wins In Best Costume Design Category
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour presented the award for Best Costume Design. The duo's banter ahead of Devil Wears Prada sequel release became the highlight of their time on stage. Frankenstein bagged the award in the category. The movie is nominated in 8 other categories.
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16 March 2026 at 05:15 IST
What stars are presenting Oscars 2026 awards?
Last year’s best actor winners Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison and supporting actor winners Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña will hand out trophies at the show, as will the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, Maya Rudolph, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Paul Mescal.
16 March 2026 at 05:15 IST
Best Original Song Nominee I Lied to You Performed At Oscars 2026
I Lied to You, which is nominated for the Best Original Song category at the 98th Academy Awards, was performed live on stage at the Oscars 2026. The other nominations in the category are Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless, Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi! and Train Dreams title track.
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16 March 2026 at 05:07 IST
The Girl Who Cried Pearls Wins the Oscar In Best Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls makers bagged the Oscars in the Best Animated Short Film category.
16 March 2026 at 05:04 IST
Oscars For The Best Animated Feature Film Goes to KPop Demon Hunters
KPop Demon Hunters bagged the Academy Awards for the Best Animated Feature Film. The film's director and other members of the cast and crew lifted the trophy. They dedicated the win to Korea and the Korean people.
16 March 2026 at 04:56 IST
How can I watch the Oscar-nominated films?
Several of the Oscar-nominated films, including One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons and others, are now streaming in India.
16 March 2026 at 04:56 IST
Academy Awards 2026: Who are the favorites to win?
For months, One Battle After Another has been the clear front-runner for best picture and best director but, in the past week, it’s looking like it might be in for a closer race in a showdown with Sinners. Sinners is this year’s leading nominee, breaking the record for most nominations by a single film with 16.
16 March 2026 at 04:55 IST
Sinners leads Oscar 2026 nominations
All categories Sinners is nominated in
Best Picture
Ryan Coogler, Best Director
Michael B. Jordan, Actor In A Leading Role
Wunmi Mosaku, Actress In A Supporting Role
Delroy Lindo, Actor In A Supporting Role
Ryan Coogler, Original Screenplay
Costume Design
Casting
Original Score
Cinematography
Editing
I Lied to You, Original Song
Production Design
Sound
Visual Effects
Makeup & Hairstlying
16 March 2026 at 04:54 IST
Best Picture nominees at the Oscars 2026
Ten films are nominated for best picture, as read by presenters Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.
16 March 2026 at 04:53 IST
Homebound Out Of Oscars 2026 Race
The final nominations for Oscar 2026 were announced on Thursday, January 22. From India, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which advanced to the final round of voting in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, did not secure a nomination.
Read More: Homebound Out Of Oscars 2026 Race, Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa Starrer Fails To Secure Nomination At 98th Academy Awards In Best International Film Category
16 March 2026 at 04:53 IST
New category added in Oscars 2026
This year, the Academy Awards have introduced a new, Best Casting category. Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, and Sinners have secured nominations in the category.
16 March 2026 at 04:55 IST
Amy Madigan bags first Oscar of the night for Best Supporting Actress
Weapons star Amy Madigan took home the first Academy Award of the night in the Best Supporting Actress category. In her winning speech, the actress expressed gratitude to the writer and director of the movie, along with her daughter. Madigan was last nominated for an Oscar in 1986. The actress has bagged her maiden Oscar 40 years after her first nomination.
16 March 2026 at 04:51 IST
Oscars 2026 host Conan O'Brien Begins Show With Witty Monologue
In his opening monologue, Conan O'Brien took potshots at Timothee Chalamet's recent ‘ballet, opera controversy', along with digs at other socio-political conditions globally.
15 March 2026 at 21:23 IST
War and Oscars together: Not the first time!
This year's Academy Awards is taking place in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The US and Israel invaded Iran on February 28, 15 days before the ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Fearing threat of an Iranian drone attack, the security at the Oscars venue has been beefed up. However, Hollywood is expected to power on.
15 March 2026 at 21:21 IST
Where is Oscars held?
The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood. The awards ceremony has been organised here since 2002. The state-of-the-art theatre in Hollywood, designed with the Academy Awards broadcast in mind, has a seating capacity of 3,300.
15 March 2026 at 21:19 IST
What's inside the Oscars gift bag?
The 'Everyone Wins' gift bag handed out at the Academy Awards night has become known as the ultimate consolation prize. This year, the contents of the "gift bag" cost half a million dollars.
15 March 2026 at 21:17 IST
When and where to watch Oscars 2026 in India?
Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15 in Los Angeles, California. Viewers in India can watch the event live online on the morning of March 16. Streaming begins at 4.30 am on JioHotstar.
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 04:45 IST