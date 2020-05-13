Paris And Milan Fashion Weeks Go Digital, Have A New Schedule For July 2020

With films and series halting production and people stuck at home, the Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Adapting a change with these changing times are the fashion weeks across the world who are taking a bold step and making the most of the technology that is available. Boarding the train with others is the Paris Fashion Week that has also decided to go digital with their collection.

Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks to go digital amid Coronavirus pandemic

Along with the Paris Fashion Week, the London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week are also adapting to digital formats. Paris men's Fashion Week will go forward with a video-only format from July 9 to 13. They are joining in with London Fashion Week which is scheduled for June 12 to 14 and Milan Fashion Week which is set for July 14 to 17.

London and Milan Fashion Weeks are open to both men and women’s designers to produce a wide range of online content. Paris Fashion Week will be following a stricter format and will solely focus on menswear brands and video content. A release regarding the fashion week states, "Additional content will be included in an editorialized section of the platform".

Many of the regular brands that appeared on the Paris Fashion Week are reportedly still figuring out their plans. According to reports, none of the brands have confirmed their involvement in the digital format of the PFW. They are expected to make their announcements in the coming weeks.

Carlo Capasa, the president of the Camera Della Moda, got in a conversation with a leading magazine and said that the idea of this digital Fashion Week is to have something a bit different from a normal Fashion Week. She added that it is something that they thought of especially for the digital world. The Giorgio Armani Group also released a statement and revealed that the men's collection in Milan Fashion Week will be displayed in September. They are yet to specify the format for the show.

When asked to go into details regarding the September edition of Milan Fashion Week, Capasa said that there will be physical moments in it but they have not yet decided how. Adding that it will depend on if people could travel, he said that there could be smaller shows with fewer people. Capasa said that everything is more fluid as of now and there are no precise rules set for anything.

