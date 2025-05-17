"Phir Se Cannes, Phir Se Red Carpet": Nancy Tyagi Stuns Again, Fans Can't Stop Adoring Her

Nancy Tyagi, a well-known name in the creator community, is a fashion influencer and self-taught designer who turned heads with her creative and confident styles at Cannes 2024.

Her return this year is even stronger, once again leaving fans in awe.

Nancy Tyagi at Cannes 2025, a fan says, “She is the MOMENT”

For Cannes 2025, Nancy Tyagi dazzled in a stunning, self-made teal blue ensemble. Turning heads on the red carpet, the shimmering gown featured a daring neckline and a bodice adorned with sequins.

What truly stole the spotlight was the dramatic midriff rose at the back, cascading elegantly through her sleeves.

The gown’s flowing train, crafted from layers of tulle, featured similar rose detailing, now becoming her signature touch, prompting fans to comment, “She is the MOMENT! All hail QUEEN NANCY.”

Tyagi took to Instagram to celebrate the moment, writing, “Phir se Cannes… phir se red carpet… kabhi socha nahi tha ki yeh safar itna khoobsurat hoga. Dil se shukriya sabko jo saath hain iss journey mein," which translates to, “Cannes again... Red carpet again... I never imagined this journey would be so beautiful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who is part of it.”

How fans reacted to Nancy Tyagi's Cannes 2025 look

One internet user wrote, “From sewing your own outfits to owning the red carpet at Cannes, what a surreal and beautiful journey, Nancy. You've shown us that dreams stitched with passion do come true. So proud and inspired by you”

Another added, “Your journey teaches us that one doesn't need wealth or privilege to chase their dreams..just passion, perseverance, and self-belief. From a small village to the global stage, you proved that with hard work and creativity, even the simplest beginnings can lead to extraordinary success. So so inspiring.