Not Cannes 2025, Uorfi Javed Walks At Mumbai Streets In 3D Rose Dress, Gets 'Met Gala' Approval By Fans | Watch

Uorfi Javed is known for her bizarre fashion sense, but sometimes it turns out to be "mind-blowing" and "impressive". She was set to take this to the Cannes Film Festival 2025, but unfortunately her visa got rejected (as per Uorfi), so she decided to bring the red carpet to Mumbai and turned the street into her personal runway. On Friday, the actress stepped out in a red sequinned dress, but little did the viewers know it would turn into a 3D flower.

Uorfi Javed dazzles Mumbai in a red sparkly dress

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Urofi stepped on a red carpet in a red blingy dress, but wait for it to bloom. Yes, the dress had petal-like layers made on the skirt that could open and close like a flower. It appeared like a rose blooming. She styled her hair in a sleek bun with side parting and accessorised her look with emerald-coloured earrings and a matching necklace.

Uorfi has got thumbs up for her creativity and confidence to carry the outfit. May netizens also wished the actress to walk the Met Gala carpet in that dress.

She also shared a video of the dress and shared that she was supposed to wear this outfit to Cannes, but couldn't because of visa issues. “This was suppose to be the Cannes red carpet outfit . This still isn’t complete thoda jaldi jaldi me banaya tha, but looks good. Shoutout to the team @metalbenderstudio @swetagurmeetkaaur for working day and night for this outfit. Shoutout to @rahul_shirkar @soumya_ameria for trying so hard to make sure everything was smooth," her caption reads.

Netizens react to Uorfi Javed's custom-made rose dress

Soon after the video was posted, the followers flooded the comment section, lauding Uorfi's creativity. A user wrote, "Definitely better than so many at recent met gala celebrity." Another wrote, "Imagine this dress was also in met gala 2025 she's will surprised everyone there." A third user wrote, "Definitely met gala worthy." A fan wrote, "Wowwww......she deserves Cannes festival entry.....but sadly visa rejected." "Why she is not in Met Gala!" a user wrote. "This one is gorgeous," a user wrote.

Why can't Uorfi Javed attend Cannes 2025?

On Wednesday, Uorfi took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional note about "rejections". She revealed how her business venture turned out to be a dud. She also tried different things, but those also didn't work. She was also invited to Cannes through Inde Wild, but because of visa rejection, she missed that opportunity. "Got an opportunity to go to Cannes through Indie Wild. (Big big thank you to Diippa Khosla and Kshitij Kankaria) But as fate would have it, my visa got rejected," an excerpt from her post read. However, despite all the failures, she believes that it is not the end and should work harder. In the post, she asked her followers to share their story if they faced rejection.

"Rejections don’t define you . It’s what you make out of that situation . Guys let’s all share our rejection stories and inspire others . Upload a story used #rejected and tag me. Let’s talk about it!" her caption reads.