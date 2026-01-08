Updated 8 January 2026 at 19:10 IST
Photo: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Look Their Stylish Best For Wedding In New York
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been vacationing in New York since Christmas. The couple recently attended a wedding in the USA city together.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been vacationing in New York since Christmas. The couple's photos and videos have kept surfacing online ever since. In the latest photo, Deepika and Ranveer posed for selfies with fans while reportedly attending a wedding in the USA.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spread Desi charm in New York
On January 8, photos of Deepika and Ranveer from a wedding in New York. The couple, dressed in their ethnic best, posed for fans at the event. While it could not be verified if the photos are new or not, the couple looked their fashionable best in them nonetheless.
In a selfie now going viral, Deepika Padukone could be seen dressed in a saree. In the sneakpeek she was seen donning a red coloured saree with intricate embroidery. The actress teamed the look with a blue choker and matching statement earrings. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue suit. The actor, basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2, accessorised the look with a silver chain and also wore sunglasses.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate her birthday in New York
Not just Christmas and New Year's, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also celebrated the actress's birthday in the USA city. Photos of the couple from an Indian restaurant went viral online. In the brief glimpse, they could be seen posing for a selfie with the staff member of the restaraunt. The eatery was a pure veg restaraunt in New York.
Before this, the couple attended the NBA game in the city. On January 4, their stylish appearance at the NBA game garnered attention on social media. The couple also posed for selfies with fans at the venue, creating a buzz among their admirers present at the match.
