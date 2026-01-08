From Chappal To Chai: Prada Is Clearly Obsessed With India, And Their Latest Perfume, Infusion de Santal Chai, Is The Proof

The Italian luxury fashion house, Prada, seems to be heavily impressed with Indian culture. After stoking a row for selling footwear resembling the classic Kohlapuris, the brand has rolled out a new perfume with notes derived from the classic Indian tea. Called Infusion de Santal Chai, the perfume is already available for sale overseas.

Several social media influencers have also taken to their Instagram account to review the perfume and sing high praises of it. However, the Desis at home are hardly impressed by the brand's latest move. The official website of the fashion house mentions that the Infusion de Santal Chai Prada comes from a wooden and milky fragrance family. The key notes of the scent are Chai Latte Accord, Sandalwood, Citrus, Musks​. The perfume comes in Prada's signature bottle and has already created a strong buzz on social media. However, the official description of the perfume on the website of the brand does not mention India or Indian influence anywhere.

Screengrab of official Prada website

The Infusion de Santal Chai is priced at $37 for a 10 ml bottle (₹3,330.61) and $190 for a 100 ml bottle (₹17,103.13). The 10 ml miniature version of the perfume is already sold out on Prada's official website. The introduction of the new perfume comes months after the brand was accused of cultural appropriation for debuting the Kohlapuri sandal.



Official description of the chai based perfume by Prada

What do netizens have to say about Prada's new chai perfume?

The Infusion de Santal Chai Prada has slowly begun to show up on Instagram feeds. While some social media users believe that the brand is trying to rage-bait Indians with such products, a select section expressed pride in the Indian culture reaching global heights. Comments on the post of Diet Sabya read, “I prefer my chai in a cup. Not a decanter.” Another quipped, “i just know naan-Bread is next” A strongly worded comment read, “My culture is not ur costume”. The reactions to Prada's latest creation has been mixed until now.



