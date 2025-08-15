PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Attire Is Saffron Coded With A Splash Of Tricolour | Photos

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence day, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation at the Red Fort, heralding celebrations and echoing his government's commitment to Viksit Bharat by 2047, coinciding with the nations' centenary I-Day.

PM Modi, in his signature style, chose to incorporate elements of the tricolour in his traditional I-Day attire. He wore a white kurta pyjama, with a saffron Nehru Jacket and pagdi. The tricolour stole added a touch a touch of patriotism to the look.

PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the PM in the flag hoisting ceremony, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. While one aircraft carried the national flag, the other had the Operation Sindoor flag. Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

PM Modi's Independence Day attire was saffron coded, with a splash of tricolour | Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also broke Indira Gandhi's record by delivering 12 consecutive speeches from the ramparts of Red Fort to stand next only to Jawaharlal Nehru who delivered 17 Independence Day addresses in a row. Nehru, India's longest-serving prime minister (1947-63), addressed the nation 17 times from the Red Fort.