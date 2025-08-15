Independence Day 2025: Google Doodle Marks India's Achievements In Sports, Cinema, Space Race And Other Fields

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Google dedicated a special Doodle to the sovereign republic that gained Independence from the British rule this day back in 1947. The Doodle artwork, illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave, features an enduring artistic expression of India — traditional tile.

The tiles are a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions in India, ranging from Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) to terracotta relief (West Bengal). Each tile showcases a different style and a different national achievement, from space missions and world chess titles, to cricketing glory and international film recognitions.

Google Doodle marking India's 79th Independence Day | Image: Google

Meanwhile, the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi will be led by PM Narendra Modi. This year's Independence Day theme is Naya Bharat, reflecting the government's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. The success of Operation Sindoor carried out by the Armed Forces against terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack will be celebrated. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.

PM Modi will lead I-Day celebrations at Red Fort | Image: ANI