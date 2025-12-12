Prada Turns Kolhapuri Chappals Row Into Collab, To Sell ₹84,000 Sandals With 'Made In India' Tag

Under this initiative, Kolhapuri chappals will be developed by combining centuries-old traditional manufacturing techniques with Prada's modern and contemporary design sensibilities. This collaboration will bring Prada's modern touch to the traditional Kolhapuri craft.

The exclusive footwear will be available at Prada's 40 retail outlets worldwide and on its official website by February 2026, the press release stated.

The project has received strong support from the Maharashtra Government under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, and Minister of State for Social Justice Madhuri Misal.

The MoU was made possible under the leadership of Harshdeep Kamble, Principal Secretary and Chairman of LIDCOM, and through the strategic planning of Prerna Deshbhratar, Managing Director of LIDCOM.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said that this agreement will benefit many artisans, professionals and entrepreneurs across India. He added that this special collection will give new direction to Indian artisans and further strengthen the global recognition of their skills.

Prerna Deshbhratar, Managing Director, LIDCOM, said that this partnership is extremely significant for honouring generations of artisans who have preserved traditional art. As a global brand that is directly working with artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka, their craftsmanship will gain worldwide identity and full credit for the art will go to these artisans.

K M. Vasundhara, Managing Director, LIDKAR, stated that the tradition of Kolhapuri chappals represents centuries-old craftsmanship of artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka. This collaboration will open vast avenues of training, employment, and global opportunities.

Lorenzo Bertelli, head of the social responsibility division of the Prada Group, said that this partnership is a new milestone in cultural exchange. He reaffirmed Prada's commitment to giving Indian artisans rightful recognition in the modern world.

The MoU outlines the framework, implementation strategy, and guidelines for the project. The footwear will be made in India with the involvement of skilled artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka, using traditional manufacturing techniques combined with Prada's contemporary designs and premium materials. This collection aims to establish a fresh dialogue between India's rich heritage and modern luxury fashion.

As of now, traditional Kolhapuri chappals are produced in eight districts, including Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Solapur; and Karnataka's Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, and Bijapur.

In 2019, Kolhapuri chappals received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, highlighting their authenticity and cultural significance.