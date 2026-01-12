Priyanka Chopra At Golden Globes 2026: Actress Paints The Red Carpet Blue In Custom Dior Haute Couture Gown, Nick Jonas Joins | Photos

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2026 in a blue Dior gown. The actress, who is also set to present later in the evening, greeted the paparazzi with folded hands, Namaste. The actres was accompanied by her husband and singer Nick Jonas on the red carpet. Priyanka opted for a blue, strapless Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson and Bvlgari jewels.