Updated 12 January 2026 at 06:53 IST
Priyanka Chopra At Golden Globes 2026: Actress Paints The Red Carpet Blue In Custom Dior Haute Couture Gown, Nick Jonas Joins | Photos
Priyanka Chopra, who is set to present at the Golden Globes 2026, arrived at the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. The actress was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas.
- Lifestyle News
- 1 min read
Priyanka Chopra at Golden Globes 2026 | Image: X
Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2026 in a blue Dior gown. The actress, who is also set to present later in the evening, greeted the paparazzi with folded hands, Namaste. The actres was accompanied by her husband and singer Nick Jonas on the red carpet. Priyanka opted for a blue, strapless Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson and Bvlgari jewels.
Photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra from the Golden Globes are now viral online.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 06:53 IST