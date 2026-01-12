Golden Globes 2026 LIVE Updates: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Lisa, Priyanka Chopra And More Stars Walk The Red Carpet

Follow live action from Golden Globes 2026 | Image: Republic

In India, viewers can watch Golden Globes 2026 on JioHotstar from 5:30 am on January 12. The Golden Globes are Hollywood’s most important Oscars precursor, and those who win here are expected to grab the Academy Award too, come March. Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Michael B Jordan and Ariana Grande would not only like to secure the coveted Golden Globe, but also better their chances of winning the Oscar statuette.

Golden Globes 2026: Hollywood's awards season has officially kickstarted with the red carpet being rolled out for the who's who of the film industry at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, famous for taking potshots at celebs, is hosting the night, bringing her inimitable energy and charm to the glitzy gathering. Apart from honouring the best in movies, TV and podcast, this year's awards night is expected to ruffle some political feathers given the recent US involvement in Venezuela.

Golden Globes 2026 Nominees: Apart from various categories in films, TV and podcast, Helen Mirren will be honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B DeMille Award for a life of work on screen and Sarah Jessica Parker of Sex And The City fame will get the Carol Burnett Award for her career in television.

In films, Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic comedy thriller One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations and is already looking like the frontrunner this season. Its epic run in the awards season is expected to begin at Golden Globes. Leonardo DiCaprio is pitted against Timothee Chalamet in the Best Actor category, but Michael B Jordan could spring a surprise if he wins for his double role in the vampire horror film Sinners. In the Best Actress category, Irish actor Jessie Buckley is the frontrunner for her role as Shakespeare’s grieving wife in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet. This film has 6 nods going into Golden Globes and could also bag Best Picture.

L to R: One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Wicked: For Good are in the running at Golden Globes 2026 | Image: X

For the first time, the Golden Globes have rolled out a new podcast category. The nominees are: Armchair Expert, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess and Up First.

L to R: The White Lotus and Adolescence are top nominees in TV category | Image: X

In TV, The White Lotus leads with six nominations and Adolescence comes in with five nods.