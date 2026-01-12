Updated 12 January 2026 at 06:15 IST
Golden Globes 2026 LIVE Updates: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Lisa, Priyanka Chopra And More Stars Walk The Red Carpet
A Golden Globe win can ensure an Oscar. From One Battle After Another and Hamnet in films to The White Lotus and Adolescence in TV, major players would eye wins at the awards ceremony being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Golden Globes 2026: Hollywood's awards season has officially kickstarted with the red carpet being rolled out for the who's who of the film industry at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, famous for taking potshots at celebs, is hosting the night, bringing her inimitable energy and charm to the glitzy gathering. Apart from honouring the best in movies, TV and podcast, this year's awards night is expected to ruffle some political feathers given the recent US involvement in Venezuela.
In India, viewers can watch Golden Globes 2026 on JioHotstar from 5:30 am on January 12. The Golden Globes are Hollywood’s most important Oscars precursor, and those who win here are expected to grab the Academy Award too, come March. Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Michael B Jordan and Ariana Grande would not only like to secure the coveted Golden Globe, but also better their chances of winning the Oscar statuette.
Live Blog
Golden Globes 2026 Nominees: Apart from various categories in films, TV and podcast, Helen Mirren will be honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B DeMille Award for a life of work on screen and Sarah Jessica Parker of Sex And The City fame will get the Carol Burnett Award for her career in television.
In films, Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic comedy thriller One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations and is already looking like the frontrunner this season. Its epic run in the awards season is expected to begin at Golden Globes. Leonardo DiCaprio is pitted against Timothee Chalamet in the Best Actor category, but Michael B Jordan could spring a surprise if he wins for his double role in the vampire horror film Sinners. In the Best Actress category, Irish actor Jessie Buckley is the frontrunner for her role as Shakespeare’s grieving wife in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet. This film has 6 nods going into Golden Globes and could also bag Best Picture.
For the first time, the Golden Globes have rolled out a new podcast category. The nominees are: Armchair Expert, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess and Up First.
In TV, The White Lotus leads with six nominations and Adolescence comes in with five nods.
12 January 2026 at 06:15 IST
Priyanka Chopra Walks The Red Carpet With Nick Jonas
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra brings unmistakable international star power to ThGolden GlobAwards in a custom Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson with Jewels by Bvlgari, preparing to present. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas joined her on the red carpet.
12 January 2026 at 00:01 IST
Priyanka Chopra to present a Golden Globe
Priyanka Chopra has joined the roster of A-listers in Hollywood who will present Golden Globes to the winners.
Advertisement
11 January 2026 at 23:59 IST
Who’s presenting at the Golden Globes?
The presenters feature a mix of Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Queen Latifah, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa from Blackpink), Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz. Awards will be given across film and TV.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 06:10 IST