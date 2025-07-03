Priyanka Chopra Defines Tennis Chic To The Ground In Ralph Lauren's Cotton Day Dress At Wimbledon | Image: X

Priyanka Chopra has been busy promoting her latest released film, Heads Of State. In the middle of her busy schedule, she and Nick Jonas took some time out and attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 2. Photos of the couple off the court are making the rounds across social media. What really caught our attention was her stunning white dress.

Priyanka Chopra gives ‘richie rich’ wife vibes in Ralph Lauren Dress at Wimbledon match

Priyanka Chopra embraced the tennis core trend with a touch of soft, luxurious elegance by wearing a cotton day dress to the match. Her stylist chose the outfit from Ralph Lauren, the same designer who designed her wedding dress for her Christian ceremony with Nick Jonas in 2018.

According to the Instagram fashion page Bollywood Women Closet, the dress is called the Eldred Cotton Piqué Day Dress and costs $2,155 (around ₹1,84,540).

Priyanka Chopra’s Wimbledon match look decoded

Desi girl wore a white dress with a halter-style bodice, collared neckline, sleeveless cut, fitted bust, and cinched waist. The outfit also featured a backless design, hidden front buttons, side pockets on the skirt, a softly pleated A-line silhouette, and an ankle-length hem.

Priyanka completed the look with Bvlgari jewellery, including a delicate gold bracelet, gold and diamond rings, and bold statement earrings. She styled the outfit with strappy white sandals and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.