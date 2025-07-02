Shanaya Kapoor Handles Fashion Faux Pas At Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer Launch, Video Goes Viral

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make a smashing debut in Bollywood with the romantic film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie is going to be released on July 11, and the makers hosted a trailer launch event on July 1 in Mumbai. The actress walked the red carpet in a custom-made Manish Malhotra saree, photos and videos of which are now going viral on social media. One particular video shows the actress’s corset strap coming off while she poses for the shutterbugs. However, Maheep Kapoor’s daughter handles the wardrobe malfunction quite gracefully. The video is now going viral.

Shanaya Kapoor handles an oops moment at the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch

On July 1, during the trailer launch of her debut film, Shanaya Kapoor wore a custom lime yellow saree-style gown by Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured a corset design and a pallu inspired by traditional saris, finished with a teardrop crystal detail. However, the crystal strap appeared to snap at one point. The falling-crystal look is currently trending, and Shanaya complemented it with soft makeup and short hair. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

In the now-viral video, she smiled for the cameras and posed confidently on the red carpet. While doing so, her corset strap unexpectedly came undone, nearly slipping off. Still, she handled the moment gracefully by holding the strap in place with her right hand, preventing a wardrobe mishap.

Many actress's experience wardrobe malfunctions in red carpet appearances but manage to make it a slay moment.

When Alia Bhatt’s fashion mishap moment went viral