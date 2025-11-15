Priyanka Chopra Shines Like Royalty At GlobeTrotter Event, Leaves Fans Awestruck In White Lehenga

Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. On Saturday, November 15, she arrived at the grand Globetrotter event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Nearly 50,000 fans had gathered at the event. Our desi girl made a striking appearance, looking like a divine angel in an all-white lehenga.

She paired her lehenga with heavy traditional jewellery, including a rani necklace, kamarbandh, bangles and more. She greeted the crowd with a namaste as she entered and waved at fans. Priyanka, who plays the female lead, impressed everyone with her elegant white outfit.

Reacting to the actor’s look, one fan wrote, “Priyanka looking like a Queen! Can't wait for her comeback to Indian films!” A second fan added, “She is the Priyanka Chopra Jonas! Look how stunning!” Another commented, “Unreal beauty.”

A few days ago, Rajamouli revealed a poster of Priyanka as Mandakini from the film on social media. While sharing it, he wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

