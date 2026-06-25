Priyanka Chopra Stuns At Cannes Lions Festival In Backless, Halter Neck Gown That Comes At An Unbelievable Price

Priyanka Chopra was among the few Indians present at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026. The actress's clips from the 5-day film festival have gone viral on social media. In the clips, she was seen dressed in a chic, floor-length gown. The couture piece has got the internet talking.

How much does Priyanka Chopra's Cannes outfit cost?

On the third day of the Cannes Lions Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra donned a satin gown. The piece featured a solid, colour-blocked pattern with a tie-detail in the centre. Made from Italian fabric, the dress fit perfectly suited the actress's silhouette. She teamed the look with minimal, statement jewellery. Priyanka simply added a neckpiece, a matching bracelet and a hoop earring with the outfit.

Priyanka completed her look with beige sandals that complemented her dress. She kept her tresses open and wore dewy makeup for a chic look. As per an Instagram page, Bolly Women Closet, the dress, from the fashion label Silvia Tcherassi, costs ₹181,200. Her Freda Salvador sandal is priced at $378, which converts to ₹35,574. Though the outfit comes at a staggering price, Priyanka Chopra has received massive critical acclaim for pulling it off.

Priyanka Chopra's honest take on her Hollywood career



Speaking to Variety, the actress spoke about her film career and said, "In my Hindi-language career, I've worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I've told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. "Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven't really done that as much." She described her ‘next reinvention’ as finding ways to bring the same diversity of roles and storytelling opportunities to her English-language projects that she has enjoyed in India. Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Varanasi.



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