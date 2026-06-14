Kareena Kapoor's Viral Powder Pink Banarasi Suit At Aamir Khan Production Event Costs A Whopping...

Kareena Kapoor makes headlines and grabs the limelight whenever she makes a public appearance. The actress attended the 25-year celebration of Aamir Khan Productions in Mumbai on Saturday night. Several videos of her from the bash are doing the rounds online.

Kareena Kapoor grabs the limelight at Aamir Khan's event with an ethereal look

Following the viral videos from the event, hosted by Aamir Khan, social media users and fans of the actress showed interest in Kareena Kapoor's outfit for the evening. As per an Instagram page, Bollywood Women Closet, the actress donned a Banarasi suit from the brand Ekaya Banaras. A quick search on the brand's page features the outfit as a part of their latest collection.



The page mentioned that the powder pink suit, which consisted of a V-neck kurta, printed straight pants and a matching dupatta, costs ₹40,975. Kareena teamed the look with statement earrings and a bracelet. She tied her hair in a bun and completed the fit with a matching stiletto for a chic look.



Also Read: Kiara Advani Pairs ₹1,30,000 Masaba Saree With The Iconic Mini Kelly Bag

Kareena Kapoor calls Lal Singh Chaddha a special film at the Aamir Khan Production event



Speaking at the event, Kareena Kapoor recalled her long collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions. She made a note of Talaash, 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha. Making special mention of the last, she said, “Whatever the fate of the film was, but Rupa will always be my finest performance. I love the film, I loved the script. I also love it because it is the only movie I ever screen tested for. But, I am glad I did.” Kareena's moving words brought loud cheers and applause from the audience. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, actresses Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Rekha and actor Imran Khan were also present at the 25-year celebration of Aamir Khan Productions.