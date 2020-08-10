Radhika Apte-inspired Outfits For Every Occassion That Can Give Major Fashion Goals

Radhika Apte is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the entertainment industry. Having gained many awards and appreciations for her on-screen performances, Radhika Apte has always set the bar very high. Not only is the actor well-known for her versatile acting and talent, but Radhika has also been making name for herself in the fashion industry. Here are some of Radhika Apte’s photos flaunting outfits that will give you major fashion goals on how to dress easy for every occasion, and look elegant. Read ahead to know-

Radhika Apte’s easy outfits for every occasion

Casual outings

Radhika Apte can be seen posing in a black colour halter neck crop top. She has worn a high-waist knee-length skirt, that is black in colour and has multi-coloured thin stripes printed all over it. Radhika has worn small golden colour hoops and left her straight and short hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Radhika Apte has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Date-Night outings

Radhika Apte can be seen posing in a navy blue colour three-fourth sleeves, deep V-neck cut, knee-length one-piece dress. She has worn ankle-length brown colour boots and long and hanging golden colour earrings. The actor has given her straight hair a middle partition and tied them in a ponytail at the back of her head. Radhika Apte has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Party outings

Radhika Apte can be seen posing in a black colour sleeveless, turtle neck top. She has worn a high-waist loose crème colour shorts with a black colour checkered design printed all over it. She has worn ankle-length brown colour boots and black colour round sunglasses. She has left her straight and short hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Radhika Apte has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Summer-time outings

Radhika Apte can be seen posing in a blue colour halter and deep V-neck bralette, with black colour polka dots printed all over it. She has worn high waist denim shorts and has opted for a no-accessory look. Radhika has worn a crème colour hat and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Radhika Apte has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Formal outings

Radhika Apte can be seen posing in a navy blue colour full-length maxi-dress. Her dress has full-sleeves having part balloon sleeves and the rest straight. Her dress has a chinese collar and a deep V-neck cut. She has worn white colour heels and golden accessories all around her ears and fingers. She has tied her hair at the back of her head, in a neat and tight bun. Radhika Apte has applied nude shade makeup.