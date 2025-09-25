Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta And Family Glam Up Navratri Garba Night With Ethnic Ensembles

The Ambani family is known for taking fashion and styling to newer, luxurious heights. This Navrati, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and other Ambani family members made sure to serve in ethnic ensembles. From Banarasi lehengas to emerald-diamond necklaces, the Ambani ladies looked ravishing in vibrant outfits.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani | Source: Instagram

Nita Ambani lit up the Garba night in a rich Banarasi lehenga. The patchwork skirt was adorned with zari threads, hand embroidery, and a heavy lacework hem. A pink blouse was glided with ornate embroidery, and a leheriya duppata in the seedha pallu style tied her look to the Gujrati tradition. She adorned her look with an emerald-diamond necklace, earrings, a maang tika, and colourful bangles that elevated her look into pure festive royalty.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant | Source: Instagram

Radhika Merchant is known for her style globally. During this Navratri celebration, she wore a lehenga in the shades of pink and green. Her outfit featured a scoop-neck blouse in bright, colourful hues, adorned with sequins and traditional hand embroidery. She paired it with a multicoloured lehenga skirt, which featured patchwork detailing, traditional prints, and sequins. Radhika completed her look by adding a multi-coloured leheriya dupatta. With sparkling diamond jewellery and a soft blush-pink makeup look, she looked beautiful yet elegant.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani | Source: Instagram

Isha Ambani wore a stunning lehenga, featuring classic Gamthi motifs in the shades of blue, pink and orange, which was enhanced with golden beadwork and sequin embroidery. Her skirt was intricately detailed with mirror detailing and sparkling embroidery throughout. She completed her look with golden jewellery. Her hair was styled in a braid with white gajra flowers that looked perfect with the festive vibes.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta | Source: Pinterest