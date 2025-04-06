sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 6th 2025, 18:41 IST

Ram Navami 2025 Style Cues: Best-Dressed Celebs Of The Week To Get Inspired - Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Best Dress Celebs Of The Week.
Best Dress Celebs Of The Week. | Image: Instagram

Ram Navami 2025 Style Cues: Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival observed to mark the beginning of the spring season and also considered a time for spiritual renewal. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on March 30 and will conclude on April 7, coinciding with Ram Navami, another Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Rama.

As we approach the celebration of Ram Navami 2025, i.e tomorrow, there's no better way to celebrate than by dressing well and feeling great, reflecting the theme of Chaitra Navratri, a feeling of renewal.

Ram Navami 2025 Style Cues

Check out five of our favourite best-dressed celebrities of the week for style inspiration for your Ram Navami celebrations.

Shipla Shetty

Shipla Shetty. Image: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor. Image: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif. Image: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor. Image: Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor. Image: Instagram

Published April 6th 2025, 18:25 IST

Navratri Chaitra Navratri Janhvi Kapoor Ram Navami