What Is Viral 'Full Figure Form' Outfit Erykah Badu Worn At 2025 Billboard Music Awards?

If you’ve been following Grammy-winning singer Erykah Badu for a while, you know she always makes a statement—anywhere, anytime, and on any floor. So this time when she grabbed the mic at the 2025 Billboard Music Awards dressed in what she called a “full figure form” on social media, the internet obviously erupted with questions, with many referring to it as a BBL outfit.

What is a viral booty suit?

The “booty suit” or “Full Figure Form,” as Badu dubbed it on Instagram, was created in collaboration with designer and Central Saint Martins graduate Myah Hasbany. The nude-toned suit, featuring an oversized shape, was likened to goddess and fertility sculptures, a comparison Badu acknowledged on her Instagram story. However, many users focused on a different interpretation, with comments such as “What is she wearing?” and suggestions that the outfit was a statement on the rise of plastic surgery procedures like the Brazilian butt-lift (BBL) trend. One user simply said, “BBHell.”

Erykah Badu in viral bootysuit | Image: X

Erykah Badu in viral bootysuit | Image: X

On March 29, Badu received the Music Icon Award at Billboard's annual event in Inglewood, California. Her outfit actually paid tribute to Sarah Baartman, a Black woman who was ridiculed, caged, and dehumanized for her natural body in the 19th century.

Erykah Badu in viral bootysuit | Image: X

The ceremony celebrated influential women in music, including Doechii, GloRilla, Meghan Trainor, and Tina Knowles. Performers included Muni Long, Tyla, Ángela Aguilar, and many others.

Who is Erykah Badu?