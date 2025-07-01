Ramayana Star Ranbir Kapoor Turns Heads With His Airport Look, Silently Flaunts Rare Richard Mille Watch Worth More Than A Penthouse

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with his mother Neetu Kapoor, were spotted departing from Mumbai this morning. This comes amid reports that the Ramayana makers will unveil the first glimpse of the film on July 3. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram in this mythological saga, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026. The cast and crew completed shooting for the first part on June 30, after which Raha’s dad appears to be taking a break. Known for setting trends, the Animal actor's airport outfit of the day (OOTD) stood out as more than just a usual travel look.

In the viral videos, Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing an electric blue tracksuit as he poses at the airport with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and wife, Alia Bhatt. Jigra actress chose a comfortable travel outfit, pairing a casual white t-shirt with black wide-legged trousers and completing her look with a cap from her husband’s brand, ARK. According to reports, the family is heading to London for a break.

What caught attention was Ranbir Kapoor’s Richard Mille rare RM 67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat watch, valued at ₹2,94,59,300.

According to the official site, Richard Mille is a Swiss watchmaking brand and is renowned for its exceptional technical innovation and architectural design. The brand uses advanced materials like NTPT carbon, titanium, and sapphire crystal, commonly found in aerospace and Formula 1 racing, for their lightweight, durable, and high-performance qualities.