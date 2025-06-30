Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 30 June 2025 at 19:00 IST

Trend Spotting: Lauren Sanchez’s Chic Black Clutch Is From This Lesser Known Indian Brand, Khloe Kardashian Loves It Too

Lauren Sanchez turned heads in a vintage Alexander McQueen dress and a sleek black clutch from Indian luxury brand Ahikoza by Brham at her Venetian wedding with Jeff Bezos. The brand is a hit among Hollywood stars like Khloe Kardashian, Jenna Ortega, and Kate Hudson.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Lauren Sanchez Wedding
Lauren Sanchez Wedding | Image: Instagram

The new bride of the third richest man in the world, Lauren Sanchez has been serving major fashion goals during her extravagant Venetian wedding. Recently, for arrival at Venice, the former television presenter stepped out in a vintage Alexander McQueen number but what caught the attention of Netizens is the sleek black clutch that she sported with the dress.

Also Read: Ivanka Trump's Cherry Blossom-Inspired Dress Is All About Romance

The minimal and stylish clutch is by the Indian luxury brand Ahikoza by Brham that was started by Namrata Karad. The brand is known for crafting timeless pieces in prismatic shapes. 

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts ₹3.4 Lakh Dior Bag On Mumbai Streets

Ahikoza by Brham is a favourite among Hollywood elites

Interestingly, Sanchez was not the only one to carry the bag from Ahikoza by Brham, but Khloe Kardashian was also seen pairing her pretty pink Tamara Ralph sequinned gown with Amina bag in a matching colour for the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

While the brand remains to be a hidden gem outside niche fashion circles in India,  Hollywood celebs including Jenna Ortega, Janella Monae, and Kate Hudson,among others, have shown their love for the Ahikoza by Brham by pairing its pieces with their red carpet outfits. 

Published 30 June 2025 at 19:00 IST