Trend Spotting: Lauren Sanchez’s Chic Black Clutch Is From This Lesser Known Indian Brand, Khloe Kardashian Loves It Too

The new bride of the third richest man in the world, Lauren Sanchez has been serving major fashion goals during her extravagant Venetian wedding. Recently, for arrival at Venice, the former television presenter stepped out in a vintage Alexander McQueen number but what caught the attention of Netizens is the sleek black clutch that she sported with the dress.

The minimal and stylish clutch is by the Indian luxury brand Ahikoza by Brham that was started by Namrata Karad. The brand is known for crafting timeless pieces in prismatic shapes.

Ahikoza by Brham is a favourite among Hollywood elites

Interestingly, Sanchez was not the only one to carry the bag from Ahikoza by Brham, but Khloe Kardashian was also seen pairing her pretty pink Tamara Ralph sequinned gown with Amina bag in a matching colour for the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.